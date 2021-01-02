BYU football vs. North Alabama 15

The BYU football team huddles up before the Cougar win over North Alabama at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

The Cougar football team faced some unprecedented challenges just to find people to play in 2020. There was uncertainty when spring practice was shut down in mid-March due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Things took a turn for the worse in July when conferences panicked because of health concerns and many announced they would play conference-only schedules. In a matter of weeks, most of the games on the BYU slate had been eliminated.

But Cougar athletic director Tom Holmoe pieced together a new schedule in record time, lining up seven new games and adjusting to get other games played. BYU ended taking the field 12 times, which was an impressive accomplishment in a virus-ravaged season.

Daily Herald sports reporter Jared Lloyd can be reached at 801-344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!