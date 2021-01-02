The Cougar football team faced some unprecedented challenges just to find people to play in 2020. There was uncertainty when spring practice was shut down in mid-March due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Things took a turn for the worse in July when conferences panicked because of health concerns and many announced they would play conference-only schedules. In a matter of weeks, most of the games on the BYU slate had been eliminated.
But Cougar athletic director Tom Holmoe pieced together a new schedule in record time, lining up seven new games and adjusting to get other games played. BYU ended taking the field 12 times, which was an impressive accomplishment in a virus-ravaged season.