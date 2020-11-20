1. BYU Director of Athletics Tom Holmoe teased the “scheduling gurus” on Twitter a few days ago by saying they weren’t up early enough. With so many college football games canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, how important is it for Holmoe to schedule more games for the Cougars?
DICKSON: It’s interesting because BYU has reached a point in the season where there is more and more at stake. Scheduling a P5 team is dicey for a number of reasons, but mainly because one loss ruins all the good work the Cougars have done so far. If Holmoe wants to go for broke and try to make the college playoff, by all means try to schedule one of the Pac-12 schools that has had a game canceled. But there is no guarantee BYU would get into the playoffs even if they are undefeated. A more reachable goal is a New Year’s Six bowl game. The more P5s that cancel games, the better the chances are for the Cougars if they reach 10-0. A New Year’s Six bowl game is a big payday and with little to no revenue coming in from ticket sales, that’s important to the program.
LLOYD: I’ve heard a number of observers and fans say BYU should be content to finish out the season with a likely win on Saturday and then with a challenge by hosting San Diego State in December. Their opinion is that it’s not worth the risk of losing and subsequently missing out on a New Year’s Six bowl game. I have to say that I absolutely HATE that mentality. This is football, folks! If you want to be the best, you have to be willing to play the best opponents you can. Yes, you might lose — but so what? If BYU lines up a good opponent and gets beat, then this Cougar team doesn’t deserve to be in a New Year’s Six game. But if the Cougars win that game, it bolsters their case to be considered as one of the top teams in the country in this crazy season. Great teams seek out opportunities to prove how good they are. They definitely don’t want to settle for anything less.