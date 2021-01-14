1. What is your favorite single BYU football play from the 2020 season?
DICKSON: So many to choose from but I think I’ll go with Tyler Allgeier’s 86-yard touchdown run on BYU’s second play of the game at Boise State.The play showed off all of Allgeier’s explosive ability and put the Broncos on their heels from the start.The Cougars never trailed in the game and won big.
OK, since I made up the questions I’m going to select a defensive play, too. Isaiah Kaufusi’s 32-yard interception return for a touchdown against Texas State wasn’t that important in terms of winning the game but I love when defenders get a chance to get in the end zone. Kaufusi represented the Cougars in the best way possible both on and off the field.
LLOYD: Darnell selected a couple of really good plays but he neglected to pick the best one of all, which just happened to have come on special teams. Trailing in the second half at Houston, BYU turned to junior kicker Jake Oldroyd to change the momentum. I’ve seen a lot of onside kicks in my life but — as I said at the time — the “chip-9” kick Oldroyd pulled off to get the ball to Talmage Gunther was as flawlessly executed as I’ve ever seen. It was so easy that my first reaction was, “is that even legal?” It may not have resulted in points for the Cougars but it was absolutely beautiful.
I’ll also add another play from that game to my list: Dax Milne’s 78-yard TD reception to start the game. Another definitely worth remembering were Drew Jensen’s interception against San Diego State, while I would also put Zach Wilson’s perfect back-of-the-end-zone pass to Neil Pau’u against UTSA among the best of the year.