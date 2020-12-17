1. Is the Boca Raton Bowl a respectable way for the BYU football team to finish the 2020 season?
LLOYD: In many ways, I think it is the perfect ending to a wild and crazy year. The Cougars had virtually their entire schedule annihilated, put together something quite different and ended up playing through it with nearly no blemishes. Now they are in a bowl game that looks to have an excellent chance of being played (not a sure thing but in a better position than many) against a good opponent who has had its own ups and downs and isn’t in the “Resource 5” conglomerate. BYU couldn’t get any of those lofty institutions to commit to play them in the regular season, so why should the Cougars deign to play one of them now? It’s also early enough in the bowl season to let the team enjoy the holidays and then start thinking about the future, which is something I think many squads are looking forward to.
DICKSON: In a word, no.
I totally understand that in the year of the coronavirus BYU and its fans should be grateful for an 11-game season and all the national attention a 9-0 start brought the program. There were two home games with 6,000 fans and a Heisman candidate in Zach Wilson.
And yet … I can’t help thinking that BYU and its fans should want more. They should want to move the program forward and get to a New Year’s Six bowl game. Playing a decent Central Florida team in the Boca Raton Bowl is the same old stuff. We’ve all seen that before. You compete to win every game and you should want to reach for the stars. Unfortunately, there appears to be a glass ceiling for the Cougar program right now.