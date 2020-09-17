1. Do you agree with the decision made by BYU and Army to postpone this weekend’s football game?
DICKSON: It’s probably the right choice, though a few more details might be helpful to figure out what really happened. I suppose if BYU knows why their players came down with the coronavirus they can avoid that same situation the next time they travel. It’s such a strange thing, though, to see games postponed and rescheduled or to see scheduling announcements made ongoing during the season. It makes college football seem a bit surreal. Someday maybe we’ll get back to a normal college football season. For now, we just have to roll with the punches.
LLOYD: I don’t think there was much choice. New York was by far one of the hardest-hit areas during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and has some pretty clear regulations. BYU, on the other hand, has every reason to be extra cautious so it can continue its season. I think all of the interested parties provided input and this was the resolution. I do expect the Cougars and Black Knights to work together to reschedule the game later in the season — although there is still the question of whether the pandemic will allow that to happen. Don’t be surprised if more shuffling happens over the next weeks and months as teams attempt to do what is best for both the game and the health of the players and coaches.