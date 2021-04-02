1. The BYU men’s basketball lost four games to Final Four teams (Gonzaga and UCLA) and a fifth to a team that made the Elite Eight (USC). Does that really mean anything?
DICKSON: I’ve often thought that the difference between being a good team (BYU) and an elite team can be razor thin, so perhaps losing to such good teams can provide some incentive to reach for whatever you need to add to get to the top. Yes, BYU did have losses to some really good teams. But every one of those losses was by double digits — the USC game was a 26-point blowout. The Cougars showed up well in the first half of the WCC title game against top-ranked Gonzaga but ended up losing by 10. So I guess my point is BYU still has a ways to go to be able to compete with the top teams in the country.
LLOYD: I think what it shows is that the Cougars are good enough to compete with elite teams but that the 2020-21 team wasn’t good enough to beat those opponents. BYU didn’t have a lot of great wins really, with victories over San Diego State and Utah State being the best of the bunch. The Cougars competed with Gonzaga and weren’t terrible against UCLA, but as Darnell pointed out all of those losses were by double digits. The reality is that the Cougars have to get their game to another level to be elite and that didn’t happen this season.