1. Did BYU football make the right move by promoting Aaron Roderick to offensive coordinator just hours after Jeff Grimes returned to Texas to coach at Baylor?
DICKSON: It makes sense, but I’m not sure why Roderick would want the job. Grimes followed Ty Detmer’s 2016 and 2017 underwhelming and underachieving offenses. There was nowhere to go but up for Grimes and the offense. I think BYU fans, and Kalani Sitake, showed some patience and it paid off. Roderick will take over an offense that is missing a ton of pieces from the 2020 season that was so successful. He’d better hope he’s afforded the same patience. It is a plus that Roderick already knows the personnel and I was impressed with his play calling in the bowl game. Plus, he has experience as an offensive coordinator at Utah. He talked about improving as a coach every year and I think he’s ready.
LLOYD: Since the Cougars had a really good season in 2020, I think the only logical decision BYU head coach Kalani Sitake had was to continue going in the same direction. I do think there is something that has been somewhat overlooked with the speed of the process and the fact that the staff doesn’t initially appear like it is going to change very much. That is that the pressure to succeed is going to start at a lot higher level for Roderick than it did for Grimes when he arrived. If the Cougars continue to thrive against more normal competition, then Roderick is quickly going to become a hot coaching candidate. If, however, BYU regresses without Zach Wilson, Dax Milne and the other Cougar offensive players who have departed, then Roderick might not get more than a couple of seasons to get BYU back to playing at an elite level. Success is always the goal and brings big rewards — but there are big risks as well.