It was mid-March and things were just getting rolling for baseball, softball, lacrosse, boys soccer, girls golf, boys tennis and track and field teams. There was talk of this new virus that had spread across the world but it was still distant and unfamiliar.
Then everything changed.
In just a few days, the world and specifically the state of Utah began implementing shutdown procedures to attempt to limit the spread of the disease. On March 16, the Utah High School Activities Association announced a two-week suspension of all activities, a suspension that became a complete cancellation in April.
“We’re an extension of the school day with extracurricular and co-curricular activities,” UHSAA executive director Rob Cuff said in an interview with the Daily Herald in April. “We are very much a part of the education process. My staff and I have been involved in education as teachers and coaches and administrators. We’re in this together and all we can do is trust is this going stop or slow the spread of the disease and we can resume as soon as it is safe to resume.”
While there were no official state tournaments, when restrictions were lifted in May many spring sports squads were able to organize tournaments and exhibitions as "club" teams to at least get a few small opportunities.