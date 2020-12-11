1. Did BYU football do the right thing in taking the game at Coastal Carolina?
DICKSON: In hindsight, you’d have to say, “probably not.” One of the factors that kept BYU in the national spotlight was that zero next to the loss column. Sure, the schedule was not great but look how dominant the Cougars had been. That mystery is always going to be intriguing. But here’s the thing: BYU has said all along they wanted to play more games and would be willing to play anyone. It’s kind of funny that there is a narrative that the Cougars “dodged” Washington because since before the season began everyone has been dodging BYU. First all the P5 teams who cancelled their games with the Cougars, then all the teams that have refused to play after Tom Holmoe called them on the phone to try and set up a game.
The bottom line is BYU wanted to play Coastal Carolina. The Cougars had an opportunity to prove themselves and fell one yard short.
LLOYD: Let me be as clear as I possibly can in responding to this question: Definitely, absolutely, unequivocally, certainly, without doubt YES! Football is a game for people who love to compete as a group. Rankings, bowl games, hype, attention, all of that can be nice but I hate how it makes the game itself less significant. BYU football players (and all other players in the country) should want to PLAY, not get caught up in the other stuff — although I will make an exception when it comes to decisions based on health.
Does playing mean you might lose? Yep. Deal with it. But athletes have said over and over that the experience of battling on the gridiron with a bunch of peers who have become family is something they live for. I’m glad this Cougar squad was determined to embrace the fundamental spirit of football and go play, even on short notice with a monumental travel challenge. In this pandemic-riddled season, you have no idea how many more chances you’ll get so make the most of every opportunity.