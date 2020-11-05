1. How much do you think Tuesday’s mandatory day off for elections will affect BYU football’s preparation for Friday’s Boise State game?
DICKSON: With everything that has happened since spring, I figure most college teams are pretty good at rolling with the punches. The Cougars have played six straight games without a break and an extra day of rest is probably not a bad thing for some banged up dudes. As for the game prep, I don’t think the players have focused on Boise State until Monday’s practice, but what do you want to bet the coaches did some pre-planning for the Broncos? This is a very big game.
LLOYD: I think it might have made a huge difference for all the political science majors who spent all of Tuesday and much of Wednesday glued to the national, state and local results from the election. Frankly, I don’t think there are very many of those on the football team. This is a Cougar squad of veterans who have had to deal with short weeks before. BYU has played seven games already in 2020 and I doubt the Cougars were planning on a major overhaul in getting ready for the Broncos. I think the rule is an example of overreach and should be more in line with the rest of the country. I don’t know about you but I know I didn’t get a paid holiday on Election Day, so why should the NCAA force players and coaches to stop everything when no one else does?