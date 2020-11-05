BYU football 2020 fall camp

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake talks to his team during practice in Provo on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.

1. How much do you think Tuesday’s mandatory day off for elections will affect BYU football’s preparation for Friday’s Boise State game?

DICKSON: With everything that has happened since spring, I figure most college teams are pretty good at rolling with the punches. The Cougars have played six straight games without a break and an extra day of rest is probably not a bad thing for some banged up dudes. As for the game prep, I don’t think the players have focused on Boise State until Monday’s practice, but what do you want to bet the coaches did some pre-planning for the Broncos? This is a very big game.

LLOYD: I think it might have made a huge difference for all the political science majors who spent all of Tuesday and much of Wednesday glued to the national, state and local results from the election. Frankly, I don’t think there are very many of those on the football team. This is a Cougar squad of veterans who have had to deal with short weeks before. BYU has played seven games already in 2020 and I doubt the Cougars were planning on a major overhaul in getting ready for the Broncos. I think the rule is an example of overreach and should be more in line with the rest of the country. I don’t know about you but I know I didn’t get a paid holiday on Election Day, so why should the NCAA force players and coaches to stop everything when no one else does?

