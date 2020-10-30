1. Does BYU have to win big over Western Kentucky on Saturday to stay in the national college football discussion?
LLOYD: I’m going to start by defining what I think of when I hear the term “win big,” which to me means winning by 21 points or more. The answer to the question under that definition then would be no, because what really matters is winning. I think the Cougars are a long shot to make it to the College Football Playoff no matter what they do but they are already in great position to make it to a New Year’s Six bowl game. A loss, especially to a 2-4 opponent like the Hilltoppers, would definitely eliminate BYU (as it should) from such lofty goals. The only scenario I can see where a win would truly be that damaging would be some sort of overtime struggle where the Cougars look really, really bad.
DICKSON: Absolutely. It’s one of those unwritten rules of college football and the Cougars need to dominate Western Kentucky to retain their current status. College football is much more about how things look than how they really are. It’s dumb, but it’s all part of the scene. BYU isn’t judged the same way a Power 5 program is judged. The Cougars are in the national college football conversation not just because they are 6-0. They are in the national college football conversation because of the margin of victory against five of those opponents. That needs to continue for BYU to continue its climb to the Top 10. I don’t think a close win at Boise State would hurt the Cougars but all of the other teams in their schedule? Gotta bring the pain. Every time.