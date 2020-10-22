1. How much man-to-man defense should the Cougar football team play on Saturday against Texas State?
LLOYD: To me, this is a question that is getting far too much attention after the way things went at Houston. Kalani Sitake said that going into the game the plan was to play more man. Then BYU got off to a hot start and didn’t want to give the explosive Houston wide receivers like Marquez Stevenson big plays, so they settled back and tried to keep everything in front. It didn’t work. Houston scored 23 straight points, so the visiting Cougars went back to the initial game plan and it threw Houston quarterback Clayton Tune off his rhythm. The goal is to win the game and that’s what BYU did. What I like most is the fact that BYU has the defensive backs with the experience to play more man coverage. That gives Sitake and defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki the option to adjust as needed.
DICKSON: The biggest complaint by Cougar fans about the BYU defense has been — say it all together — the drop-eight mentality. In the second and third quarters of the Houston game there were far too many times when the Cougars seemed to be guarding grass instead of receivers. There were several instances that four or five BYU defenders were surrounding a receiver who simply stepped into a soft spot in the zone for an easy catch. I like the man-to-man approach because it can eliminate the passive element and make players rely more on aggression. Cougar coaches said this week that man-to-man was always part of the defensive game plan against Houston and they challenged the defense to step up and play it better in the second half. The key in my mind is mixing up the coverages so opposing quarterbacks don’t get as comfortable in the pocket as Clayton Tune was for much of the game.