1. Through two games, are you more impressed by BYU football’s offense or the defense?
LLOYD: It’s got to be the Cougar defense, in my opinion. Do you know when the last time BYU gave up 10 points or fewer in its first two games? It was 1977, when the Cougars beat Kansas State, 39-0, and Utah State, 65-6, to start the year (BYU only gave up 16 points in the first two games of 2009 and 17 points in the first two games of 1982). That’s been some dominating defense as the Cougars are controlling the line of scrimmage. BYU ranks in the Top 10 in the nation in almost all defensive categories, including being No. 1 in total yards allowed and passing yards allowed, even though they have sent in a lot of reserve players late in the two blowouts. That’s a testament to the guys buying into the scheme and being ready for their opportunities.
DICKSON: I’m taking the offense and here is why:
Even though the Cougars have put up big numbers in the past, they have been very inconsistent. You just never knew what to expect when they took the field. They might score 40 but they might score 10 and turn the ball over four times, you know? So far this season, they have been almost methodical in their domination, wearing away at the defense until the opponent basically throws up the white flag. I like the play calling so far and the red zone offense has been really, really good. The only turnover charged to the offense was an interception against Navy where the BYU receiver was pushed, so that’s also very encouraging.