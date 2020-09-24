1. How will having no fans at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday impact the BYU football team as it faces Troy?
LLOYD: The Cougars have already faced that once, since no fans were allowed at Navy. But experiencing something on the road and experiencing something at home is different. I know the players are understandably disappointed that family can’t be in attendance but I don’t really think it will affect how they play the game very much. BYU has played plenty of scrimmages in LaVell Edwards Stadium with no outside presence, so they should be used to it. Now they just have to make sure they don’t treat the game casually and maintain their momentum.
DICKSON: I still think a 60,000-seat stadium should be able to accommodate the families of 100 players without much trouble and I feel bad for those families who can’t go to the game. But they can still watch on TV, like everybody else. I know players like to say that they don’t really hear the crowd during a game but how could they not? The wave of emotion and sound at home is unlike any road game. The good news is that the BYU players still get the home advantage of sleeping in their own beds and playing in their own stadium. I do wonder if BYU is going to provide crowd noise over the PA system.