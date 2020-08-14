1. Tackle the big question first … will we have a full 2020 prep football season?
LLOYD: Since I’m going to define “full season” as every team playing every game as scheduled, I’m going to say no. We can’t escape the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic is a reality and high school athletes aren’t immune. I think it is inevitable that players will test positive for the virus, forcing teams to postpone or cancel games. I am, however, optimistic that the schools and the Utah High School Activities Association will be able to improvise and keep the season going as long as schools remain in session. If schools move to distance-learning again, the UHSAA will have no choice but to shut things down again. I hope everyone is crossing their fingers and doing their part to limit the risks so we can enjoy as much football as possible.
DICKSON: More than likely, no. Especially since some areas of Utah are worse off than others when it comes to the spread of the virus. So I see some games being canceled. But, like Jared, I believe the idea is to set everything up to play and adjust to whatever comes next. As long as the players, coaches and fans follow the protocols set down by the UHSAA and the school districts we should see a champion crowned in November.