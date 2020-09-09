1. The players and coaches have responded, but now we get to find out what Darnell and Jared think: Was BYU just that good or was Navy just that bad?
DARNELL: I heard a funny story this week about two coaches shaking each other’s hand at midfield after a blowout. The losing coach was angry and ranted about the score. The winning coach replied, “I can only coach one team.”
I don’t want to say Navy wasn’t very good because that diminishes the Cougars’ win. There’s no getting around the fact that BYU completely dominated the Midshipmen in every facet of the game. I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a Kalani Sitake-coached team as well prepared as they were on Monday. Doesn’t matter to me that Navy didn’t scrimmage, since that’s their decision. All I know is that BYU exercised its will on both sides of the ball and Navy couldn’t match that fierce and violent play.
JARED: I actually think the answer to both questions is yes and here is why: I think Navy’s option offense, which relies so much on precise execution, was pretty bad. I credit the Cougar defense for doing what it was supposed to but the Midshipmen killed themselves with penalties and poor blocking, things they almost never do. On the flip side, I don’t believe that lack of live contact is an excuse for a Navy defense. It had seven returning starters but allowed the Cougars to push them downfield and open holes so big that I could’ve ran through them and gained 10 yards … well, five yards is probably more realistic but you get my point. I think BYU’s offensive line (and thus the Cougar offense as a whole) was just that good.