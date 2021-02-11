1. Do you think the West Coast Conference basketball tournament should be held in Las Vegas as planned, at home sites only or not at all?
LLOYD: It all depends on how the WCC elects to move forward. The reality is that with a week to 10 days of preparation and testing, a bubble (either in Las Vegas or at one of the home venues) is the safest way to hold a tournament during this pandemic. Most of these athletes are doing college classes online right now anyway, so it seems plausible to just have them all stay at one location. The key would be proper vetting beforehand to ensure that no one is bringing COVID-19 into the bubble and then rigorous enforcement. These men and women want to play the sports they love, so I don’t think it would be too much of a stretch for them to forego other interactions to be able to compete for a tournament title.
DICKSON: My initial thought is that it’s too risky to bring 20 teams to one location. Too many opportunities to test positive for COVID-19. Perhaps the league could play a few rounds at the home of the higher seed and just hold the semifinals and finals in Vegas. If I am Gonzaga I don’t want to play it at all. The risk is too great for a team that is favored to win the national title. The Zags really run the conference so I think some changes will be made that keeps the teams safe. That’s more important than a conference tournament.