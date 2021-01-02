1. As he leaves for the NFL, should Zach Wilson be considered a Top 10 BYU quarterback all-time?
DICKSON: Sure makes for an interesting discussion, doesn’t it?
Wilson’s career arc played out very similarly to one of his mentors, John Beck. I don’t think any BYU fans would have considered Beck a Top 10 all-timer during his first three seasons, but his magnificent senior year — great stats, a conference title, a miracle victory against Utah and a dominant bowl win against Oregon — put him in the conversation. With Wilson, his first two years produced some great moments. His 18 for 18 performance in the Potato Bowl victory against Western Michigan at the conclusion of his freshman year was pretty special. As a sophomore, the comeback win at Tennessee and the overtime victory against USC showed he had potential. He probably wasn’t a top 10 contender until the 2020 season when he put up fantastic stats and led the Cougars to 11 wins and a dominant bowl victory.
In my mind, Wilson’s 2020 performance is an all-timer, maybe even Top 5. And he may be the most NFL-ready quarterback BYU has ever produced. But I have him just outside the Top 10 all-time for the Cougars.
LLOYD: At many universities, this question would be a no-brainer. Wilson was phenomenal this year, to the point that he made a lot of difficult plays look almost routine. At BYU, however, that becomes a much more complicated proposition because of the legendary status of so many quarterbacks.
The reality is that comparison between eras is extremely difficult. I have Ty Detmer as my No. 1 BYU QB of all time because he competed at a time when defenses were adjusting to facing more passing attacks, which was something that stars like Gifford Nielson, Jim McMahon and Marc Wilson didn’t see as much. But I can see arguments for each of them being in the conversation as well.
The one thing that makes me dock Wilson below the line of the Steve Youngs, Robbie Boscoes and Steve Sarkisians is that he only had one really good year. He had some good performances as a freshman and a sophomore but injuries and inexperience limited him to the point that many (including me, at times) wondered if he would ever achieve his potential. He shut up those doubters very effectively in 2020 and if he did it again in 2021, then I think he might potentially reach Top 5 status. Since that is unlikely, I’m just going to be glad I had the chance to see him at his best this past fall.