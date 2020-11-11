1. If you were BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, what factors would influence you to enter the NFL Draft or return to Provo for your senior year?
LLOYD: I think it comes down to what my long-term goals are. If my goals include things like winning a national championship, getting a degree and maximizing my college experience, then I would have to seriously look at returning. But I’m a football junkie. I love watching film and devoting as much time as possible to improving what I can do on the gridiron. I try not to pay attention but it’s hard to ignore the buzz about me getting drafted in the first round and achieving my dreams of playing in the NFL. The chance to get paid to play the game I love sooner rather than later is likely going to be too much for me to ignore.
DICKSON: The old adage “strike while the iron is hot” is applicable here. The circumstances of the 2020 season have allowed the spotlight to shine brighter on Wilson than he could have ever imagined.Sure, he’s putting up great numbers and BYU’s undefeated, but if all of college football was playing some pundits would focus their attention on P5 players. That’s just how it works. Right now, Wilson’s stock has never been higher among NFL scouts and general managers. If he’s a first round projection, I think he has to go. I have to admit that if he played next year against what could be a normal BYU schedule — which right now includes Arizona, Arizona State, Utah, Baylor, Washington State, Virginia and USC — his numbers likely won’t be as impressive and therefore his stock might fall.