1. Is BYU’s Zach Wilson on his way to becoming a Top 10 Cougar quarterback?
DICKSON: It is definitely more than just about statistics for me. Sure, he’s been unreal in the first three games of the 2020 season against so-so opponents. What he really needs is a signature win. USC last season was good, and his end-of-game performance in the double OT victory at Tennessee was pretty special. But I think he needs a big bowl win — maybe a New Year’s Six opportunity — OR a victory against Utah, whenever the two teams manage to play. Now that he’s healthy and getting great performances around him, I think he can be pretty special. But to get mentioned along with the McMahon, Detmer, Young and the rest, you need to take another step.
LLOYD: I don’t think there is any doubt that Wilson could get the statistics that would put him in that range if he stays healthy. But, in my opinion, the numbers are only one part of what I would call an elite BYU quarterback. To stand alongside guys like Ty Detmer, Steve Young, Jim McMahon, Gifford Nielsen, Robbie Bosco, Marc Wilson, Gary Sheide and Steve Sarkisian, a Cougar signal-caller has to check a lot of other boxes as well. Did they lead their team to double-digit wins? Do they have a signature win? Were they in the national Heisman Trophy and Davey O’Brien conversations? Could they find ways to win when things weren’t going their way? Wilson is now at a point in his career where he has to do more to make those things happen for me to rank him among the all-time best — but I think he is capable of doing them.