Herald review highlight: "This isn’t your mama’s fried chicken. This is Korean-style fried chicken. All wings are double-fried, so this isn’t necessarily a diet-friendly choice. But since they’re double-fried, these are some of the crunchiest wings we've ever had. Each wing, whether bone-in or boneless, was exceptionally meaty and juicy; these weren’t just bits of gristly fried breading. And they are drenched in sauce, to the point that a dipping sauce, while common with bar wings a la Buffalo Wild Wings, would be pretty pointless."
Location: 1181 N. Canyon Road, Provo
Yelp review: "Eat here. Eat here often. Everything is good. When they first opened in PG/AF area, they were super delicious but still figuring out the restaurant thing. Now they've nailed it all. -- Rowan J."