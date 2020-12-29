Cedar Valley football vs. Tooele in 4A first round
While the COVID-19 pandemic turned a lot of things upside down in 2020, one area that had surprisingly little change was the new realignment that was selected by the Utah High School Activities Association.

In the non-football sports, Regions 7 and 8 will change numbers to become Regions 8 and 9 but otherwise weren't changed much. The new Region 7, however, will have Payson and Cedar Valley in a league with Cottonwood, Hillcrest, Stansbury, Tooele and Uintah.

The only change in the football-only reclassification is that Timpanogos will be in Region 7 instead of Region 8 (although both Timpanogos and Payson are currently independent in football).

The new reclassification will be implemented at the start of the fall 2021 season.

