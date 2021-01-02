Optimistic BYU fans left 2020 confident that the 11-1 record posted by the Cougars as a sign that the program is on the right track and more big things are likely just around the corner.
Pessimistic Cougar supporters, however, look at the pieced-together schedule that didn’t have a single Power-5 conference opponent, the exodus of talent to the NFL and the fact that BYU appeared to handle pandemic-related challenges better than most teams as reasons that the Cougar success likely won’t be sustained.
Who is right? Well, only time will tell — starting with the 2021 season, which (barring more unforeseen upheaval) is as of Jan. 2 exactly eight months away.