BYU football vs. UCF in 2020 Boca Raton Bowl

BYU players celebrate after the 49-23 Cougar win over UCF in the 2020 Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida, on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

Optimistic BYU fans left 2020 confident that the 11-1 record posted by the Cougars as a sign that the program is on the right track and more big things are likely just around the corner.

Pessimistic Cougar supporters, however, look at the pieced-together schedule that didn’t have a single Power-5 conference opponent, the exodus of talent to the NFL and the fact that BYU appeared to handle pandemic-related challenges better than most teams as reasons that the Cougar success likely won’t be sustained.

Who is right? Well, only time will tell — starting with the 2021 season, which (barring more unforeseen upheaval) is as of Jan. 2 exactly eight months away.

