2. Who is the best walk-on playing for the Cougar football team this fall?
DICKSON: BYU’s walk-on program is thriving and one of the reasons why the Cougars are 6-0 right now. One guy that gets overlooked as a former walk-on is Tyler Allgeier, who leads BYU in rushing with 492 yards. He came to Provo as a walk-on linebacker despite having rushed for nearly 2,500 yards as a senior in high school. You read that right. Allgeier was a good athlete but the Cougars needed to train him up at a new position. Then he was needed on offense and has been terrific. With all the movement in the RB room this summer and fall, Allgeier has been consistently awesome.
LLOYD: This might be one of the toughest questions we’ve ever had because you could make a case for a lot of different walk-ons, which I think is great. I think guys like Masen Wake and Zac Dawe are certainly in the conversation but how can you choose anyone but Dax Milne? This kid has exploded to become an old-school BYU receiver: underestimated and overlooked but absolutely reliable. He is making big-time plays every week and that’s a testament to his own work ethic and the ability of the Cougar coaching staff to get a lot out of their guys.