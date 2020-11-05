2. What concerns you most about the BYU-Boise State game?
LLOYD: I think my biggest concern is how this has always been such a close game (six of the 10 meetings have been decided late in the fourth quarter) and BYU really isn’t accustomed to those types of games this year. With the exception of the Houston game and a late push by UTSA, the Cougars have dominated their opponents — and even those two had BYU in control at the end. If this one is tight in the final minutes, will the Cougars avoid tensing up and making the mistakes that cost them in some close games in the past? I actually want to see them in that circumstance and see how this particular team responds.
DICKSON: At home, Boise State has always managed to make one more play than BYU in recent years. Call it luck, call it toughness, call it better coaching … whatever it is, the Broncos have it whenever they play at home. It’s always tougher to overcome adversity while on the road and the Cougars will definitely face their fair share against a good Boise State team. When the game is on the line, can BYU make a play? That’s one thing we really haven’t seen much of this year with all of the blowouts.