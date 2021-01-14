2. How many Cougars will be selected in the NFL Draft at the end of April?
LLOYD: For the last few years, watching the NFL Draft to see if any of the Cougars would hear their names called has been an exercise in futility. Not this year. Zach Wilson is lock to go in the first round, probably in the Top 10 selections, and I think Brady Christensen will get a lot of attention as well. I’m not really sure how guys like Dax Milne, Khyiris Tonga, Matt Bushman, Chris Wilcox and Troy Warner will grade out but I think all of them have every reason to believe they could be picked this year. I think Tonga has the biggest upside, while Milne could become a very nice possession receiver. Bushman didn’t get the chance to show his ability this year, so that might hurt him. I’m going to take the optimistic route and say seven Cougars ended up getting drafted.
DICKSON: It’s been pretty slim pickings for BYU football in the NFL Draft and getting multiple players selected has been very infrequent. The last time more than one Cougar was picked in the NFL Draft was 2009 with Austin Collie (fourth round) and Fui Vakapuna (7th round).
This year, quarterback Zach Wilson is looking like a lock as a first round pick. Aside from Wilson, I could see offensive tackle Brady Christensen, nose tackle Khyiris Tonga, tight end Matt Bushman and wide receiver Dax Milne getting picked in the mid to late rounds. Five BYU players taken in the NFL Draft? Sounds crazy, right? Last time that happened was after the 2001 season.