2. Do you think BYU should be ranked higher than No. 22 in the AP poll, even with the Pac-12 and Big Ten committing to playing football later this month?
DICKSON: If you’ve read anything I’ve written over the past 20 years about college football rankings you’d know I think they are stupid. Each week, voters are saying, “Here are the Top 25 teams.” Then a week of games gets played, and they vote again. “I know we said something different last week, but this time we are for real. THESE are the top 25 teams.”
In addition, rarely do any of the voters actually see all of the teams, especially those who vote in the coaches poll.
With all that being said, I don’t think any of the teams in the Big Ten or Pac-12 should be ranked until they actually play a game. In fact, there shouldn’t even be a poll until three or four weeks into the season. BYU is definitely a Top 20 team in my mind. But until they get tested, the geniuses who vote probably won’t give the Cougars any breaks.
LLOYD: What a nightmare it is to rank teams this year. Teams are going to start their seasons late, while others are going to have games postponed or cancelled. The real challenge, however, is that there aren’t going to be enough inter-conference matchups to get any sort of sense of how teams fit in the national landscape. The SEC, ACC and Big Ten will get by on reputation, although how that will affect the Pac-12 and Big 12 is still a big question mark. That means teams like BYU will be left in limbo in the minds of a lot of voters. I do think the Cougars are ranked too low after playing as well as they have in the first two games but there isn’t much BYU can do except keep winning in impressive fashion.