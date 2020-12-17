2. The Cougars haven’t done very well at stopping the run in the last couple of football games. Should BYU fans be concerned?
DICKSON: Absolutely. Even though both Coastal Carolina and San Diego State are very good running teams, I saw a lot of missed tackles and very little penetration by the BYU defense. The Cougars were still competitive with Coastal Carolina (2 yards short of a victory) and eventually took care of the Aztecs. But BYU got a little lucky against SDSU with turnovers and a slippery field. I feel like the Cougar defense peaked earlier this season and have been kind of stagnant the past couple of weeks.
LLOYD: I felt like it was jumping the gun to get apprehensive after the Coastal Carolina loss because the Chanticleers ran a version of the triple option and the Cougars had virtually no time to prepare for it. After the San Diego State game, though, I’m quite a bit more leery. There was no doubt what the Aztecs wanted to do and BYU knew that. I know the Cougars made some adjustments, going with four linemen and often putting eight guys in the box — but there were long stretches where it didn’t work. San Diego State was still able to march down the field seemingly at will. Yes, the Cougars limited the points and that’s what winning is all about, but it is a disturbing trend to see opponents be able to control the ball for that much of the game. Ironically, it might not matter nearly as much against the Knights in the bowl game because UCF wants to attack quickly, not grind things out. Still, if the Knights can consistently run the ball, it will make it very tough to stop the potent UCF passing attack.