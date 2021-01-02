2. Should the Cougars be in the Top 10 when the final college football poll is released?
LLOYD: From everything that I have seen from what has gone on nationally in college football, I definitely think BYU should be right around the No. 9 or No. 10 spot. I don’t believe ignoring early losses or giving teams a pass for having players out because of injury or the pandemic. The Cougars lost their shot at being higher because they did lose a game, regardless of the circumstances. But teams that lost two or three games should be docked for losing, particularly if they got beaten soundly. Will that be how it shakes out? Probably not. Pollsters use different criteria but the belief that conference affiliation equates to being “better” seems to permeate their votes. It’s too bad more can’t be decided on the field.
DICKSON: The AP and Coaches polls have nothing to do with “deserves” and everything to do with the biases of the voters, which will always trend toward Power 5 teams. BYU was No. 13 in the latest AP poll and No. 15 in the Coaches poll. In the AP poll there were seven teams with more than one loss ranked ahead of the Cougars before the bowl season started. Seems like way too many Power 5 teams would have to lose for BYU to move up six places.
Top 10 would be nice and the Cougars did everything a Top 10 team should do in 2020. They probably won’t be rewarded that way but a Top 15 finish is still something that is a very positive step for the program.