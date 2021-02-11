2. BYU men’s basketball has lost twice to top-ranked Gonzaga this season, falling behind big early in both games before basically playing the Zags even the rest of the game. How do the Cougars avoid the early lapses?
DICKSON: The biggest problem for BYU against Gonzaga has been turnovers. The Zags don’t press much but they are long athletes with quick hands and great footwork. They get into the passing lanes and once they are in transition, forget about it. The Cougars have had some turnover issues this season but they really get magnified against Gonzaga. I think playing the No. 1 team in the country has something to do with it, too. Maybe BYU has a little too much juice at the opening tip and are trying to do too much. In any case, the Cougars have a lot of company. The Zags have made a lot of teams look bad this season.
LLOYD: Darnell makes a good point about the turnover issues, which have been particularly costly in the early going. The Bulldogs are excellent at converting on miscues and they have turned BYU’s offensive and defensive lapses into big starts in both games. I also think Gonzaga takes advantage of the weaknesses of Matt Haarms early on, which allows the Bulldogs to hit the offensive glass as well as get out in transition. As much as I like Haarms, he has struggled against Gonzaga’s low-post athleticism (as have many others). The Cougars might need to start with either a more physical presence in Richard Harward or go small and rely on Caleb Lohner and Gideon George to clear the boards.