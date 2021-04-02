2. The Cougar men’s hoops program has already had four players enter the transfer portal. What does that say about how Mark Pope is approaching leading this team?
LLOYD: It really says a lot about the current atmosphere of college basketball. Players are moving like dominoes in a line and it is anyone’s guess about which ones are going to fall next. I admit that I’m a little surprised that Conner Harding, Jesse Wade and Wyatt Lowell decided to see what else was out there. Lowell was hurt this year, while the other two had the potential to step into gaps left by the expected departures of Brandon Averette and Alex Barcello. But Pope has worked with transfers throughout his career, so this is nothing new for him.
DICKSON: What it tells me is players want to play, regardless of what we hear about stuff like team chemistry and great locker rooms. It’s super hard to keep 15 scholarship players happy when it comes to minutes. Pope made a commitment to certain players for his rotation and the players that are in the transfer portal had to take a back seat. Jared is right, that’s the current atmosphere in college basketball and when the one-time transfer rule is approved by the NCAA it’s going to get even crazier.