2. What part of the BYU offense has to make the most improvement before next week’s game with Troy?
LLOYD: I’d like to see the Cougar pass game be as sharp as it was later in the season-opener against Navy, instead of it being shaky like it was in the early going. BYU junior quarterback Zach Wilson had some throws that were either off-target or the result of miscommunications, but he did make better throws later in the game. I think he showed he is capable of being very accurate. Now he and the rest of the Cougar offense have to be able to set that tone early, especially if opposing defenses sell out to stop the BYU rushing attack.
DICKSON: I agree with Jared about the passing game, which will likely be asked to do more against Troy. I’m sure the Trojans will stack the line of scrimmage and see what the Cougars can do through the air. As part of that, I would like to see Isaac Rex and the tight end position get a little more active. I don’t remember a single target to the tight end spot against Navy. A good tight end is a great weapon against a defense that wants to send pressure with man-to-man on the back end.