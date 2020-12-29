Lone Peak girls soccer vs. Westlake in 6A second round
The Westlake team talks things over during the 1-1 (4-3) Thunder loss to Lone Peak in Highland in the second round of the 6A playoffs on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.

Many states in the nation continued prohibiting high school sports but Utah came up with ways to play all fall sports and begin winter sports.

It was very different than in past years, however. 

Teams had to cancel games and delay practices when positive tests resulted in sweeping contact-tracing and quarantining efforts. Fan attendance at events was limited and masks became a huge part of sports, just like they did in all other parts of daily life.

With cases surging in November, state health guidelines postponed basketball, wrestling and swimming activities and required that the teams still playing in the football tournament get tested for COVID-19.

Positivity rates on the teams were drastically lower than health officials had anticipated, providing key data points to allow winter athletics to continue in December.

