2. Third down and goal, New Year’s Six bowl game (doesn’t matter which one) clock is running out, down by four. If you are Wilson (again), where do you go with the ball?
DICKSON; One thing is for sure. I’m not throwing a fade to the corner. Look, Zach is an amazing quarterback, but one of my biggest pet peeves is that everyone from the junior varsity hopeful to the NFL guy thinks they can throw the fade and it’s probably one of the most difficult passes to master. Even with the best of quarterbacks it’s a low percentage pass. Roll outs are popular in red zone situations like that and putting a quarterback in motion often seems like the right call. But a rollout pretty much eliminates half the field and puts a lot more pressure on the quarterback to make a tough decision or put the ball in a very small window. I like four wide and shotgun or pistol. Let Wilson read the defense and find the right guy or try to buy time if the protection breaks down.
LLOYD: I’m definitely going to have a couple of options, because I remember what happened at Boise State when I was a freshman and didn’t get the job done. The first place I’m going to look, however, is at freshman tight end Isaac Rex. With his size and what he has shown me about his ability to secure the ball in traffic, I’m going to be looking his way and hoping to take advantage of a mismatch against a linebacker or a smaller defensive back. That is, of course unless senior tight end Matt Bushman has made a comeback from his injury and is back on the field. Then I’m definitely looking Bushman’s direction.