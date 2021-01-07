2. Did BYU men’s basketball do the right thing by moving up the game against Gonzaga and kicking off league play on Thursday?
LLOYD: The theme for Cougar sports in 2020-21 has been to play as much as possible. I can only imagine how frustrated Mark Pope was getting as BYU men’s basketball had three straight games postponed/canceled because of COVID-19 issues. He wants his guys on the floor and I think he — just like Kalani Sitake and the Cougar football team — was willing to take on any challengers. I think BYU can go into this game without any pressure because everyone knows the Cougars are a long shot. Why not get in an early test and see how well your guys can do against the best team in the country?
DICKSON: I think it’s important for BYU to play games whenever possible, considering the circumstances of COVID-19. The California schools are a mess and who knows how many WCC games will be played? It’s obviously a very difficult test for the Cougars. The schedule of the next three games, all on the road, are against the top three teams in the conference besides BYU (Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s and San Francisco). If that had been the original schedule, I would have thought the WCC had it out for the Cougars. Now it’s just the way the game has to be played.