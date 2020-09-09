2. Who was your offensive MVP for the Navy game?
JARED: I’m going to give the offensive MVP honors to Jeff Grimes and the offensive coaching staff. I was surprised and impressed by how well everyone on the team did their jobs. The offensive line set the tone with its physicality and drive, the running backs hit the holes hard and kept their legs churning, the wide receivers made some critical blocks as well as making some nice catches and the quarterbacks made good reads, even when the execution was a little off. On top of that, the Cougars had only one penalty (a false start) and scored points on nine of their 12 possessions. If I’m ever going to criticize the coaches when things go poorly, I should absolutely give them credit when that many things go well.
DARNELL: I don’t think it can be anyone other than the entire offensive line. I knew going into the game that size and strength would be an advantage for BYU, but the Cougars really have that in most games, even against some P5 teams. I think this is the beginning of a very special season for what could be one of the best offensive lines the Cougars have ever fielded. They won’t be as tested as much as they would have been going against the original 2020 schedule but hopefully they will get a chance against a P5 school in a bowl game.