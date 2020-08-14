2. Orem has now won three straight football titles (two in Class 4A and the 2019 title in Class 5A). Do the Tigers make it four straight?
DICKSON: I was impressed with how much Orem improved over the course of the 2019 season. Remember, the Tigers were the No. 12 seed going into the playoffs. Some of that was superstar Noah Sewell recovering from an injury but Jeremy Hill and his coaching staff really had Orem playing their best ball in November.
Sewell is gone but the talent keeps on flowing. The program has benefited from transfers for years. With so many states up in the air about football this fall it’s likely the Tigers will pick up some key players from those states. Orem probably won’t be tested out of state like it has been in the past and that may slow the Tigers progress, but they will be one of the top contenders in 5A.
LLOYD: This Orem team has plenty of talent and having a player like Kingsley Suamataia makes life a lot easier for everyone else. The biggest question is how much improvement the Tigers will get from their underclassmen, who had moments where they struggled last season. I expect Orem to again be a force but I think the Tigers are going to end up coming up short to Timpview. The Thunderbirds pushed Orem to the brink in the 2019 5A state championship and I thought Timpview was a year away from being at its best. No matter who ends up on top, there is no doubt that the Tiger-Thunderbird matchups are going to be must-see football games this fall.