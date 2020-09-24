2. What do you think should be the biggest concern for the Cougars as they get ready to take on the Trojans?
DICKSON: I know former Cougar coach Ryan Pugh is listed as the offensive coordinator, but the brains behind the Troy offense is Chip Lindsey, who calls the plays as well. Everywhere this guy goes, his teams put up yards and points by the boatload. So my biggest concern is defending the passing game of the Trojans. They play tempo and they have some very talented receivers. A lot will fall on the shoulders of the BYU secondary, but a good pass rush would make their jobs a little easier. I know BYU had six sacks against Navy but this Troy offense is a very different animal. It’s a really good test for the Cougars.
LLOYD: BYU has to be prepared to face Troy’s athleticism. No, this isn’t an SEC opponent but this Trojan squad is loaded with guys who have plenty of speed and ability. While I think Navy’s biggest asset is discipline, Troy has the ability to surprise people with just how good it is. The Cougars have to come in and play solid football on both sides of the ball. If they have missed assignments, the Trojans will take advantage and put themselves in position to stun another ranked opponent.