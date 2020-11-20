2. Legit question from Twitter: With basically the same personnel and coaches as last year’s 7-6 squad, why is BYU football so much more successful in 2020?
LLOYD: I talked to a group of Cougar fans last January and some were vehemently disappointed that BYU had chosen to continue with the same coaching staff. My response was that a head coach needs about five years to get his guys in place in Provo because of the lag created by so many athletes serving two-year missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. I stated that in my opinion this was a year that we had to see some payoff or it would raise questions about the direction of the program — and we are getting that payoff. Kalani Sitake and his staff invested heavily in younger players over the past few years and there were certainly some growing pains along the way. But now the pieces are coming together as the players have a better comprehension of what needs to be done to be successful. That’s why this Cougar squad is dominating in a lot of areas of the game.
DICKSON: First off, players do get better. That’s a scientific fact, or something like that. Obviously, the original schedule would have tested the Cougars more but they have rolled through their opponents in 2020. A healthy Zach Wilson has been a big factor plus healthy defensive players (Chris Wilcox, Troy Warner, Zayne Anderson) have made a difference. The coaching staff has matured as well. Another big factor is that this team has been able to be together since July doing voluntary workouts. As a more mature team, they have benefited from the consistency of practicing together. I’ve always said the difference between a good college football team and a mediocre one is a very thin line. I would say the Cougars have crossed that line in 2020.