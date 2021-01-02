In the last decade, the BYU football team has had occasional moments where it was briefly in the national college football discussion. Then the Cougars would lose a game or have a star get hurt and fade back into being just a little better than average.
But 2020 provided BYU a chance to be relevant as the Cougars dominated opponents, surged in the national polls (peaking at No. 8 in both major polls) and became part of the discussion surrounding the College Football Playoff and the major bowl games.
Although BYU wasn’t able to achieve those lofty heights, the Cougars have been recognized by having a number of players and coaches be named as finalists or semifinals for many individual awards.