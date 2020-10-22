2. What does BYU have to do to be better in short-yardage situations?
DICKSON: A healthy offensive line would be a good start. Also, other teams now have five games to watch video of the Cougars short yardage sets. It’s a good time for the coaching staff to mix things up a bit from the two-tight end set with some different plays. Zach Wilson has enough experience now where he may have the option of checking out of a play in that situation and that would keep the defense off balance.
LLOYD: When you decide to play power football and bring everyone in tight on a third or a fourth-and-short, you absolutely cannot afford to have missed assignments. On the fourth-and-1 play near the goal line where BYU got stuffed, three blockers cracked back on two defenders, allowing an unblocked Houston linebacker to beat Masen Wake into the hole. When 22 guys are crammed into a small space, there is no room for error. I think BYU has to do a better job mixing things up, although in most instances a power run play when you need one yard is the right call. You just can't make it easy for a defense to know that is the call. Don’t forget that BYU had a fourth-and-1 where it faked the run and threw deep for a pass-interference call. Teams will have to be watching for that.