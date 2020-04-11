Herald review: Essentially a food court with a bevy of great restaurants. We haven't reviewed the location as a whole, but have reviewed several of the restaurants featured here.
Location: 495 E. 600 North, Provo
Yelp review: "This building is in the heart of Provo near BYU! It's a little off the beaten path so make sure you use GPS. It is really close to the Provo Library. Locals might remember this location as a dodgy laundry mat but it has been transformed! Marketed as "the first food hall in Utah County" -- it has a variety of different restaurants to choose from: Seven Brothers, Jurassic Taco, Honest Eatery, Summit Pizza, Crumbl, and Dirty Bird. All really great options (Honest is the best for veggie and vegan options.) Parking is a little tough so make sure you check around the block. The outdoor seating area has a cute flower photo wall -- so this place is VERY INSTAGRAMMABLE!" -- Harmony M.