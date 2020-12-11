2. Do you think the Cougars underestimated the Chanticleers?
LLOYD: I would say that BYU wasn’t able to use its limited preparation time to be set for what Coastal Carolina was going to do but I would disagree with anyone who said the Cougars underestimated how good an undefeated, Top-20 ranked opponent would be. They knew the Chanticleers were talented and dangerous, but reading between the lines from what the players and coaches have said BYU guessed wrong when getting ready. Coastal Carolina used more triple option to control the clock on offense and ran things differently on defense. That resulted in confusion and hesitation, enough for the Chanticleers to get the win. But I don’t think the abilities of Coastal Carolina surprised BYU. It was more that the Cougars didn’t do enough to counter the Chanticleer tactics.
DICKSON: Definitely. It’s only natural when everyone is telling you that you are bigger and stronger than another team that you start believing it. It was disappointing that Coastal Carolina dominated the line of scrimmage. More time to prepare would have helped. The Chanticleers also had less time to prepare but it didn’t seem to affect their effort. They executed their game plan really well.
By the way, Coastal Carolina is probably the most hated BYU opponent in recent memory and defensive end Jeffrey Gunther is public enemy No. 1. That dude played the whole game like his hair was on fire. Yeah, it was bush league what he did to Zach Wilson at the end of the first half. But he made huge plays for Coastal all game long. Maybe BYU needed somebody to step up and play right at the edge of chaos like Gunther did.