Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Snow showers this morning. Peeks of sunshine later. High near 35F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.