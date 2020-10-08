2. Will Texas-San Antonio provide a stiffer test for the Cougars than the first three opponents of 2020?
LLOYD: I expect the Roadrunners to come in driven to prove they can play with a highly-ranked opponent and I think they will be competitive for a while. But I just don’t know if I believe UTSA can hang with the Cougars any better than Navy, Troy or Louisiana Tech. This roadrunner squad has eked out wins over Texas State and Middle Tennessee, did OK against FCS-foe Stephen F. Austin and lost to Alabama-Birmingham. It has also given up a lot of points in the process and so I don’t see BYU having much trouble meeting or exceeding its scoring average. I think the Cougar defense will be ready for another test as well.
DICKSON: The biggest problem for UTSA is their unsettled quarterback situation. Injuries have caused some serious issues there. For the Roadrunners to stay with BYU longer than a half they have to be able to score points, because I don’t think UTSA can slow down the Cougars for very long.