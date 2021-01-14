3. Who do you predict will be BYU’s starting quarterback in 2021?
DICKSON: This is a spectacularly hard question to answer, mainly because we weren’t allowed to watch any practices this year. Here’s what we know: Baylor Romney and Jaren Hall both started games in 2019 and played well. Romney is a heady player who makes the right throws. Hall is a terrific athlete who had a strong arm and can be a real threat as a runner, but has been injury prone. Freshman Jacob Conover gave the defense fits as the scout team quarterback this year and fellow freshman Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters has a ton of potential.
I would love to see Hall healthy enough to take the field as a starter. I think he makes the offense very difficult to defend and so that’s my pick.
LLOYD: I haven’t seen Jacob Conover in action at all and only seen a little bit of Sol-Jay Maiva Peters, so it is tough to gauge just where those two are at compared to Jaren Hall and Baylor Romney. BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said last week that the game experience Hall and Romney have are going to give them an advantage, which I completely understand. It seems like Romney and Conover might not be at quite the same level in terms of being dual threats as Hall and Maiva-Peters, but that’s not a huge deal for the offense BYU runs. Still, I think Hall having what will turn out to be a year-and-a-half to get fully healthy will get him the slight edge but I think it’s going to be a fun competition in spring and probably in fall as well.