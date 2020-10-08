3. Who’s been the biggest surprise to you on the offensive side for BYU?
DICKSON: I always felt like Gunner Romney had potential but it rarely came out during his first two seasons in Provo. The numbers he put up in high school were impressive but he just never seemed to get a lot of opportunities with the Cougars. This year, he is a very, very good receiver with all the tools. He has a great connection with Zach Wilson and a terrific receiver on the other side in Dax Milne. His speed has surprised me some this year, but his ball skills are even more impressive.
LLOYD: I don’t know how much we are going to see of him but I’m going to select offensive lineman Joe Tukuafu. The former tight end stepped into arguably the most difficult position on the offense last week and played really well at center in taking over for the injured James Empey. His block on the edge where he shoved two LA Tech defenders into their own bench was highlight-reel worthy. I think the BYU offensive line has easily been the driver for the success of the Cougar offense in 2020 and Tukuafu was able to keep them rolling and limit mistakes. That was even more than I was expecting from him.