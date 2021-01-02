3. With so many bowl games being cancelled should BYU have looked into playing a second bowl game?
DICKSON: It was very obvious from the statements made by Kalani Sitake and the players that they were content to play one bowl game and enjoy the holidays. The Boca Raton Bowl seemed like a perfect stopping place for the season, especially after the Cougars boat raced Central Florida. There were plenty of BYU fans who felt like Tom Holmoe and the boys should have held out for a better bowl and a better matchup. But in this case I think BYU was wise to lock up a bowl game and finish out the season. The grind of season would have made it really difficult for the Cougars to prepare and play in two bowl games, don’t you think?
LLOYD: If there was ever a year to consider the possibility of taking on an extra game, it was 2020. So many bowl games have had to be canceled because of COVID-19 issues and there might have been openings the Cougars could’ve taken. But I’m glad they didn’t. This is a BYU team that gave a lot of themselves to get in their 12 games and we all saw how brutal it was to try to play against a good opponent on extremely short notice. Beyond the competitive aspects, however, I think the Cougar players and coaches deserved to savor their holidays and not be trying to wait for a game that might or might not have happened.