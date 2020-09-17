3. What part of the BYU defense has to make the most improvement before next week’s game with Troy?
DICKSON: The BYU linebackers are so much a part of the BYU pass coverage, as evidence of all the interceptions (10) by that group last season. Against Navy they were all about run support against the option. Next week they will have to step up their game and support both the run defense and the pass defense. There is good depth there so I think it’s something they can do. Troy has a talented receiving corps and will challenge the BYU defense.
LLOYD: I’m going to continue on the same theme that I did on Question No. 2 and say that the Cougar pass defense still has a lot to prove. BYU wasn’t really tested all that much through the air by Navy, which means this secondary can still show me a lot more about how it has gotten better since last year. I definitely think the Cougars have the pieces and the experience to make some big strides but I’ve always been someone who wants to be shown it on the field before I get my expectations too high. I think the BYU cornerbacks in particular have to prove they want to be challenged and that they can make the plays they need to make.