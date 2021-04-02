3. The BYU women’s basketball team was the last team to make the NCAA Tournament field but got a victory over Rutgers and nearly beat No. 3-seed Arizona, which is now in the Final Four. How big was that run for the Cougar program?
DICKSON: It will provide some great talking points for the coaches during the offseason. This team was up four on Arizona with five minutes to play. They were right there. That should provide a lot of incentive for the players in the offseason. By the way, it was refreshing to hear the comments by Jeff Judkins and his players after the game. They can’t wait to get back to work and go even further in next year’s tournament.
LLOYD: I loved seeing BYU play at the level I felt like they were capable of playing at all year long. The Cougars played with toughness and determination, which gave them a chance in both tournament games. I believe that experience is going to be big for the BYU players who return for next year. Many were underclassmen and others might consider returning after they were granted an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic. Depending on who comes back and with the core of Shaylee Gonzales and Lauren Gustin, this squad could be even better in 2021-22.