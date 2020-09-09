3. Who was your defensive MVP for the Navy game?
DARNELL: I could go with the defensive line but let me just pick one: Khyiris Tonga. The massive defensive tackle simply could not be moved by the Navy offensive line and used up multiple blockers on nearly every play, freeing up his teammates to make tackles. The Navy dive play was completely shut down and Tonga was a huge part of that. Amry will provide a similar challenge and Tonga will be a pretty big focus for both teams.
JARED: I completely agree with Darnell about the value of Tonga (as well as Zac Dawe and Bracken El-Bakri) on the defensive line. That was where the Midshipman offense starts and they were excellent at making plays at the point of attack. I think I’ll go with linebacker Pepe Tanuvasa, however. The Navy transfer was a beast, leading the team with eight total tackles and tacking on a quarterback hurry. I felt like his understanding of what the Midshipmen wanted to do allowed him to be in the right places to make plays. We hadn’t had much opportunity to see Tanuvasa in action since he sat out in 2019. I love his feel for the game and ability to bring guys down.